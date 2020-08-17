HSBC GAM's Thompson joins Pacific AM's SRI range

Senior portfolio manager in HSBC Global Asset Management's multi-asset team Will Thompson has joined Pacific Asset Management, where he will focus on the socially responsible investment (SRI) multi-asset range.

The appointment of Thompson, who will report to PAM CIO William Bartleet, brings the PAM SRI team up to a staff of five specialists.

PAM's SRI range, encompassing the SRI Cautious Growth and SRI Balanced Growth portfolios, was initially offered by Parallel Investment Management, which was acquired in June this year as part of a strategic partnership with Fidelius Group.

Thompson joined HSBC GAM in 2014, following analyst roles with the Bank of England and Asset Risk Consultants, and was responsible for managing the HSBC Multi-Asset Sustainable, HSBC World Selection and HSBC Global Strategy funds

PAM CEO Matthew Lamb said Thompson's appointment "brings huge experience of ESG multi-asset investing and will build on the very strong track record" of the range.

He added: "Pacific Asset Management continues to evolve into a truly sustainable fund management company, not just in terms of the funds we offer, but also how we conduct our business and engage with others.

"Pacific was established without legacy product lines or systems and the implications of ESG has been part of our investment team's thinking for many years, but we recognise that we are still learning and are reinvesting in this area for our clients, our business and the wider environment."

Bartfleet said: "The addition of Will to the team will not only add best in class investment management experience but also true pedigree in managing sustainable multi-asset mandates."

Thompson added: "The entrepreneurial nature of the business and the huge support available to the investment managers makes this a unique opportunity to develop the suite of SRI multi-asset funds to meet the needs of different risk profiles, but also to help with the adoption of a more integrated approach to ESG throughout the business."