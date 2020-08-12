Fundsmith, Comgest and Robeco take top spot in SharingAlpha charts

Fundsmith, Comgest and Robeco were among some of the highest-rated fund houses among professional fund-pickers during July, according to SharingAlpha’s latest monthly report, with the firms' suites of products being ranked as most likely to deliver investors above-benchmark returns.

SharingAlpha, which rates the ability of professional buyers to generate alpha through a "Morningstar meets TripAdvisor"-style platform, found that Fundsmith CEO Terry Smith's four investment vehicles were rated 121 times last month and achieved an average rating of 4.47 out of five.

Comgest was hot on Fundsmith's heels with an average rating of 4.4 out of five for its 11 funds, two of which - Comgest Growth Europe and Comgest Growth Emerging Markets - found themselves in fifth and ninth place as the highest ranked individual vehicles in July.

Robeco - whose Global Consumer Trends fund took the individual top spot with a rating of 4.81 - scooped the bronze medal with an average rating of 4.36 across 35 products.

The likes of Polar Capital, Capital Group, Schroders and Liontrust also fared well during last month, while DNB, Jupiter and Baillie Gifford came in eighth, ninth and tenth place respectively.

In terms of individual funds, Robeco Global Consumer was followed closely by Polen Capital Focus US Growth, which came in second place with a score of 4.56 out of five following 14 fund buyer ratings.

Morgan Stanley INVF Global Opportunity came in third place at 4.51, while Artisan Global Opportunities, Comgest Growth Europe and Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Equity scooped fourth, fifth and six place respectively.

Liontrust's Special Situations and UK Smaller Companies funds both took the top spot within the UK Equity Large Cap and UK Equity Mid/Small Cap categories, while Baillie Gifford Global Discovery received the highest rating out of the Global Equity Mid/Small Cap vehicles.

Other funds to prove popular among fund buyers within their respective categories include Jupiter European, Janus Henderson China Opportunities and Polar Capital Global Technology.

SharingAlpha, which covers 70,000 funds listed across 73 different countries, is a service that allows fund selectors to rate individual funds based on their potential to generate alpha, and build model portfolios. Their ability to select funds is then rated by SharingAlpha, who assess funds using quantitative parameters.