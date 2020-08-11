Jupiter rebrands Guy de Blonay's International Financials fund and removes performance fee

Jupiter Asset Management has announced Guy de Blonay’s Jupiter International Financials fund is to be renamed, following a successful rebrand of the Jupiter Financial Innovation fund in 2018.

As of 31 October, the fund will be known as the Jupiter Global Financial Innovation fund to "better reflect the manager's strategic focus on disruptive innovation".

The fund will also see its investment objective and policy updated to reflect de Blonay's "ongoing conviction" in the "digital transformation of the global financial services sector", but he will continue to manage the fund "in the same way, seeking to invest in innovative adopter, enables and disruptors" with a target of capital growth over a rolling five-year period.

As part of the rebranding, the fund will also have its performance fee removed.

Stephen Pearson, CIO, said: "Guy de Blonay has a very strong track record investing in financials, delivering top quartile results over one, three, five and ten years.

"Having repositioned the Jupiter Financial Innovation Fund two years ago, we view this rename as the natural next step, bringing the fund into line with the broader strategy and providing greater transparency for our investors."

De Blonay added: "We believe there is an irreversible digital evolution gaining pace in the financial services sector, a transformation that has actually been accelerated by the international Covid-19 lockdowns.

"Consumer preference towards working from home, e-commerce, e-services and mobile banking has likely changed for good, and we want to ensure we continue to be well placed to benefit from this evolution in the industry."