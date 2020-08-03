Jones replaces Berens as Artemis distribution head

Head of distribution at Artemis Investment Management Jasper Berens has left the firm and is set to be replaced by former co-head of global distribution at Janus Henderson Greg Jones.

Berens joined Artemis in May 2018 after 20 years with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and was recently joined on the distribution team by Adam Gent in the newly created role of head of intermediated business.

His replacement Jones left Janus Henderson at the end of October 2019 "to take some time out with his family" and "pursue other opportunities".

Jones joined Henderson in 2009 through its acquisition of New Star, where he was a founder of the company's UK investment funds business and managing director of New Star International Investment Funds.

His 35-year career began in 1985 as a portfolio manager for part of Sedgwick Group, before moving into sales and management with Schroders, Morgan Grenfell and Aviva.

Commenting on the appointment, which will see Jones join in September, Artemis' senior partner Mark Murray said: "Greg's reputation and record speak for themselves. We are confident that, leading our distribution team and working with the whole business, he will help us to grow and continue to meet our clients' needs in the UK, Europe and beyond."

Jones added: "After some time out, the chance to join a firm of Artemis' standing and promise was irresistible. I am excited by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."