R&M boosts distribution team with second Merian hire

River & Mercantile has hired ex-Merian Global Investors sales manager Martin Canavan as sales director for the north of England, Scotland, Ireland and Isle of Man.

Canavan will join former Merian colleague Simon Smith, who joined R&M as head of wholesale distribution in June, when he starts his new role in August.

R&M said Canavan's primary responsibilities will be to support all intermediated channels in the north of England, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

R&M's group CEO James Barham said Canavan brought "a wealth of experience and has demonstrated an ability to drive asset growth".

"As noted in the business's recent year-end trading statement… R&M has made clear its plans to expand our distribution capability significantly and Martin's appointment, following that of Simon Smith, is further evidence of both this and also our commitment to service investment professionals across all four corners of the UK," Barham explained.

Canavan added: "I'm excited to be joining R&M, with its strong equity product line up. The company understands that there is a world outside of London and is determined to provide all its clients with dedicated and visible relationship management wherever they be.

"With 15 years' experience of working with the intermediary market, I look forward to bringing R&M's powerful fund range to investors across the north."

Canavan had worked as UK wholesale sales manager for Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man at Merian for almost two years, having joined Old Mutual Global Investors in 2010 to cover the north of England, Ireland and the Isle of Man. He had previously worked for Kames Capital as sales manager.