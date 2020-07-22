Amundi expands low-cost Prime ETF range with double launch

Amundi ETF has announced the launch of two ETFs, further expanding its Amundi Prime ETF range, which was launched in March 2019.

The two new funds include Amundi Prime UK Mid and Small Cap UCITS ETF, offering exposure to the top 150 UK mid and small cap companies, and Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1 Y UCITS ETF, which offers exposure to USD-denominated securities issued by the US Treasury with a maturity of 1-12 months.

Amundi expands responsible ETF range with eight launches

These launches expand the range to six equity and six fixed income ETFs, all offered at an ongoing charge of 0.05%, utilising physical replication, tracking Solactive indices and excluding companies involved in the production or sale of controversial weapons.

Fannie Wurtz, head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta, said: "When we launched our industry-leading low cost range of ETFs last year, we committed to listening to our clients and developing solutions to match their needs.

"These new funds offer investors the opportunity to complement their portfolios with additional cost-effective core ETF exposures."