Morningstar appoints Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research

Morningstar has promoted Hortense Bioy - its director, passive strategies and sustainability research, Europe – to the newly-created role of director of sustainability research for the EMEA and APAC regions.

In her new role, Bioy will be responsible for driving and promoting sustainable research, working closely alongside director of sustainability research for the Americas, Jon Hale, to ensure the team has global coverage. She will report to head of manager research Jeffrey Ptak.

Morningstar are currently on the lookout for a replacement to head up its EMEA passive strategies team.

Jeffrey Ptak, head of manager research at Morningstar, said: "Given Hortense's passion for ESG and our ambitions in this area, we felt now was a logical time to fully dedicate her to sustainability research.

"We are excited about Hortense helping us to further advance our goal of imprinting ‘investors first' values on sustainable investing through insightful analysis and thought leadership in her new role."

The new role comes following continued investment into Morningstar's ESG capabilities. In April this year, the firm acquired ESG ratings firm Sustainalytics.