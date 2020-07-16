Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020; Watch show on demand
The best initiatives honoured
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020 in categories including Campaign Innovation, Best Use of Social Media, Content Marketing Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.
The awards categories cover both marketing and proposition development, as well as direct and digital marketing and thought leadership.
They are designed to recognise and reward creativity and innovation within the sector.
Entries were judged by a panel of marketing experts from across the industry and the winners were announced during an online awards ceremony on Thursday 16 July.
Among the winners was Charles Stanley for Marketing Team of the Year, while Aberdeen Standard Investments triumphed in the Campaign Innovation category and Teamspirit were Marketing Agency of the Year.
Congratulations to all our winners!
Click here to read more about the awards. If you missed the show, you can catch up with our special ceremony above.
The finalists and winners in full
Best Campaign Website
- Winner: Allianz Global Investors
- Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor
- T. Rowe Price & 2112 Communications
Best Use of Data
- Winner: PureGroup: SalesAI
- Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor
Best Use of Social Media
- Winner: Schroders
- Ascot Wealth Management
- Fairway Group
- The Scottish Investment Trust
Best Website
- Winner: Ninety One
- Gresham House Asset Management
- Robeco
Campaign Innovation
- Winner: Aberdeen Standard Investments
- Highly commended: Schroders
- Aviva Investors
- BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments
- Jupiter Asset Management
- Octopus Investments
- St. James's Place
- T. Rowe Price
- The Scottish Investment Trust
- Vanguard V for Value
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Institutional
- Winner: Aviva Investors
- Unigestion
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail
- Winner: Charles Stanley
- Highly commended: Nucleus Financial
- BNP Paribas Asset Management
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Winner: First State Investments
- T. Rowe Price
Marketing Agency of the Year
- Winner: Teamspirit
- Highly commended: M&C Saatchi
- ThinkEngine
- White Marble Marketing
Marketing Team of the Year
- Winner: Charles Stanley
- BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Columbia Threadneedle Invesments - EMEA Marketing Team
- Frostrow Distribution Team
- Robeco
- Schroders Marketing Team
Most Innovative Events
- Winner: Bulletin PR
- Highly commended: Alquity Investment Management
- Invesco
- Morningstar UK
- Schroders
- Standard Life Aberdeen
- T. Rowe Price
Open Innovation Award
- Winner: Fidelity International
- Highly commended: PureGroup: SalesAI
- Jupiter Asset Management
- SharingAlpha
Proposition Development - Asset Management
- Winner: Fidelity International and Teamspirit
- Highly commended: BNP Paribas Asset Management
- First State Investments
- Jupiter Asset Management
- BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Proposition Development - Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management
- Winner: Sparrows Capital
- Highly commended: FE Investments
- Ascencia Investment Management
- Ascot Wealth Management
- Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd
- Wimmer Family Office
Sponsorship of the Year
- Winner: Standard Life Aberdeen (with Teamspirit)
- Highly commended: Charles Stanley
- Aberdeen Standard Investments
- The Tusk Conservation Awards in partnership with Ninety One
- eToro
Thought Leadership Work - Institutional
- Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Highly commended: BNP Paribas Asset Management
- BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Morningstar UK
- Truvalue Labs
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Thought Leadership Work - Retail
- Winner: Nucleus Financial
- EQ Investors
- The Scottish Investment Trust
- Charles Stanley
- BNY Mellon Investment Management