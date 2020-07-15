City Hive kick-starts Cross Company Mentoring Scheme to develop female talent

City Hive has started its inaugural Cross Company Mentoring Scheme, in association with Investment Week’s Women in Investment Awards, which focuses on helping women progress across the industry.

A total of 20 mentors have now been matched with 20 mentees in the fully supported nine-month scheme. Mentors and mentees were paired up based on skills, experience and programme goals.

City Hive began the programme with two webinars focusing on guidance for mentors and coaching for mentees. They will now be guided throughout the scheme to ensure maximum impact from the mentor/mentee relationship.

City Hive said it had three times the final number of mentee applications from women across 54 firms. Applicants come from roles across a number of organisations.

The scheme is supported by Pictet Asset Management, Mirabaud Asset Management , Eaton Vance Management International and TT International who have committed to reducing their gender pay gap by investing in the female talent pool within the entire industry. City Hive said the structure of the scheme enables firms to collaborate for the greater good by investing in diverse talent both in their own firm and the wider industry.

Bev Shah, chief executive of City Hive, said:"The firms and mentors who have signed up have recognised the importance of paying it forward for the greater good of the industry with wider positive knock-on effects to diversity.

"There is a clear demand and need for mentoring and we hope the industry will get behind us in this collaboration to grow it further next year. We plan to add a BAME-focused mentoring programme so we can continue to support diverse talent in the industry."

Mentor Jeremy Leadsom, retired - ex-head of UK wholesale at Aviva Investors, commented: "What a great initiative by City Hive. I am thoroughly looking forward to making a contribution. I have been involved in mentoring for the last five years and my only regret is that I should have begun earlier! Well run mentoring schemes bring benefits for the mentor as well as the mentee."

Selina Tyler, head of UK wholesale at Mirabaud AM, said: "We are incredibly proud to be one of the inaugural partners of this leading, industry wide initiative. Finding tangible ways of supporting and encouraging diversity and inclusion at all levels within the investment management industry is an important mission for Mirabaud Asset Management. We would like to congratulate City Hive for making this happen and wish all the mentees and mentors from the first cohort the very best of luck."

Charles Jenkins, head of HR at Pictet Asset Management, added:"As sponsors of City Hive, we are pleased to participate in their inaugural cross industry mentoring scheme and we hope it will help encourage the development and promotion of women within the industry, including those participating from Pictet Asset Management."