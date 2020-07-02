GAM UK distribution head joins Algebris

Branson will be responsible for developing Algebris' presence and reach in new and existing markets

Head of UK distribution at GAM Douglas Branson has left the firm after 16 years to join active asset manager Algebris as head of business development.

Based in London, Branson will be responsible for developing Algebris' presence and reach in new and existing markets, covering products, client support and mareting.

Branson was named head of UK distribution at GAM in 2017, having held several client-facing roles within the firm.

He has more than 20 years of industry experience and has also served as a portfolio manager with Merrill Lynch Asset Managers, where he worked between 1998 and 2003.

Branson said: "I am excited about the opportunity to join Algebris, a firm that invests alongside its clients to provide diversified investment strategies to generate consistent long-term returns and income for investors.

"The company's strong brand and reputation for investment performance give it huge potential for future growth and I am excited by the opportunity of helping shape that."