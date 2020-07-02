Retail funds continue bounce back with £4.7bn May inflows

The IA reported strong net sales into active funds with £3.5bn in May sales

Investors put £4.7bn into retail funds in May, latest figures from the Investment Association (IA) show, continuing positive fund flows from April.

The IA reported strong net sales into active funds with £3.5bn in May sales. This was double the net retail sales of tracker funds which totalled £1.3bn.

Bond fund sales doubled from April with £1.9bn in May, while responsible investment funds saw another month of strong inflows with £911m during the month.

IA chief executive Chris Cummings said: "It was steady as she goes for the fund market in May, as net retail sales continued their stable recovery after significant outflows in March.

"Building on strong inflows in April, active funds ​were boosted by £3.5bn in May, while tracker funds also benefited. Bond funds were also buoyed in May, doubling April's inflows to £1.9bn."

He added: "Responsible investment funds sustained their strong momentum by pulling in close to a record £1bn for the second month in a row."

The IA Global sector topped the sales chart with £873m, second was Short Term Money Market with £829m and third North America with £729m. £ Corporate Bond and Global Bonds totalled £675m and £579m respectively for the month.

The worst-selling IA sector in May was Europe Excluding UK with an outflow of £451m.

In terms of asset class, fixed income was the best-selling during the month with £1.9bn. Equity was second with £1.6bn of sales and money market funds reported £579m. Property funds were the only asset class to experience net retail outflows in May of £21m.