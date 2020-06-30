Investment Week takes to the streets to support the 2020 Standard Chartered Great City Race

The team here at Investment Week are strapping on their running shoes to support the 2020 Standard Chartered Great City Race, in aid of Futuremakers.

As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we mark the milestone year with a programme of face-to-face and virtual events, a commemorative edition of the magazine, as well as a series of special features, interviews, social media content and videos.

Fund Manager of the Year Awards at 25: A trip down memory lane

Traditionally a 5k race around the streets of the City, this year's event will see entrants run from home, work or anywhere else, taking on those 5,000m whenever they choose on 21 July.

Investment Week's acting editor Lauren Mason will be taking to the virtual streets, joined by acting deputy news editor David Brenchley, production editor Rachel Bird and digital production editor Ravi Meah.

Incisive Media CEO Jonathan Whiteley, managing director Kevin Sinclair and marketing director Sophie Eke will also take part in the race, along with runners from official communications partner for our anniversary year, Teamspirit, also celebrating its 25th anniversary of working with the financial service industry.

The official race beneficiary for the Standard Chartered Great City Race is Futuremakers, a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities.

Eke said: "We are delighted that the City Race is still going ahead, albeit in a different format to usual. As a business we have had to rework many of our own event models in light of Covid-19 so we are please to be able to continue to support this major industry event, along with a great cause like Futuremakers."