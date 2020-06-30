Co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners Konieczny to retire

Greg Konieczny will retire from Mobius Capital Partners, more than two years after he co-launched the company alongside Mark Mobius and Carlos Hardenberg.

The £104m Mobius Investment Trust, which has been managed by the trio since October 2018 - five months after the company's inception - will continue to be co-managed by Mobius and Hardenberg.

A spokesperson for Mobius Capital Partners stated: "Ongoing management responsibility for the company's portfolio will otherwise remain unchanged, led jointly by Dr Mark Mobius and Mr Carlos Hardenberg working with the rest of the Mobius LLP team.

"The board would like to express its appreciation for Mr Konieczny's contribution to the success of the Company since launch."

Konieczny has worked in portfolio management for more than 25 years, having specialised in emerging Europe for most of his career.

Prior to co-founding Mobius Capital Partners, he worked at Franklin Templeton for 22 years, running a $2.7bn Romanian-listed fund for the firm for seven years and working as senior vice president and its Warsaw offices 15 years.

Mobius Capital Partners was launched in May 2018 as a fund house specialising in emerging and frontier market equities.

In addition to its investment trust, it runs an open-ended Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV - the Mobius Emerging Markets fund - which invests in EM and frontier mid-caps with sound business models and the potential for ESG improvements.

Both the fund and the trust have been managed by Mobius, Hardenerg and Konieczny since launch.