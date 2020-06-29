Charles Stanley hires ex-Brown Shipley CEO to newly created role

Wealth manager Charles Stanley has appointed Ian Sackfield as managing director of investment management services (branches), a newly created role.

Sackfield will be based in Manchester and will lead the group's network of 20 regional branch offices with responsibility for continuing to drive business development and productivity, as well as branch oversight.

He will join the firm's executive committee and will report director to head of investment management services Peter Kelk.

The newly appointed managing director has more than 20 years' board level experience in financial services, over nine of which were as chief executive officer of Brown Shipley.

After stepping down as CEO, he remained in a client facing role as client director for over 18 months.

Sackfield said: "Charles Stanley has a long track record and a reputation for innovation and delivering high levels of personalised, customer service. It has a strategy that is clearly delivering and is at an exciting stage of its transformation programme.

"I am looking forward to being part of its clear growth trajectory and playing a part by contributing in a significant way."

Kelk said Sackfield brings a depth of leadership, management and client facing experience to the role, adding: "This appointment reflects our continued commitment to our branch network outside of London."

