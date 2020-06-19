Brooks Macdonald hires former BlackRock director to head up investment solutions team

Brooks Macdonald has hired Christopher Bishun as investment solutions director – a newly created role – who will work with advisers to create “innovative solutions” for clients.

Bishun, who previously worked at BlackRock as director of EMEA portfolio analysis and solutions between October 2018 and September last year, had been working as an independent consultant for his own company before he joined Brooks Macdonald earlier this month.

Prior to working at BlackRock, Bishun spent 11 years at Barclays Wealth Management in London, Geneva and Monaco, starting out as an assistant portfolio manager in 2008 and ultimately running its investment business in the Channel Islands. He has also managed portfolios at Baring Asset Management and Citi.

In his new role, Bishun will report to head of UK distribution Gary Stirrup. His key responsibilities will include building strategic partnerships with the adviser community, and "combining thought leadership and market guidance into bespoke investment solutions".

He said: "I am excited to be working for an entrepreneurial company that is forward looking and adapting in a world of change. [CEO] Caroline Connellan has been instrumental in driving the business forward and this strategic role marks a further step by Brooks Macdonald in focusing on long-term partnerships with intermediaries.

"Given the recent market turmoil, we are positioned to provide solutions to clients which may have been caught offguard."