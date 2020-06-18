DWS appoints first group sustainability officer

DWS has appointed Desiree Fixler as the firm's first group sustainability officer in a "significant milestone" in its path to sustainability.

Based in London and reporting to CEO Asoka Woehrmann, from August Fixler will orchestrate global sustainability efforts across the value chain, seeking to implement a consistent ESG strategy, which is fully aligned with the company's duties as a fiduciary and a corporate, across all regions.

Fixler joins from US alternatives specialist ZAIS, where she served as portfolio manager, and head of ESG and impact investing. She has held previous roles with JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Woehrmann said: "The appointment of our GSO is a huge step for us in creating a holistic approach to ESG at DWS.

"We are delighted to have Desiree on board to drive our sustainability strategy forward. She has a fantastic track record in responsible investing, as well as valuable experience in global capital markets and product innovation.

"Her proven ability to develop ESG risk management, policy and reporting frameworks also makes her the perfect fit to elevate DWS's status to become a leading ESG asset manager globally."

Fixler added: "I look forward to joining DWS as group sustainability officer, a firm that already has over 20 years of heritage in sustainable investing. I am excited to apply and share my knowledge and experience in responsible investing, which I have been building since as far back as 2005.

"Becoming GSO allows me to advance a common goal that I have with DWS: to mainstream ESG integration and impact investing across the entire value chain of asset management."