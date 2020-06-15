RSMR launches DFM Academy

Research house and fund ratings group RSMR has launched a DFM Academy, which helps advisers with their due diligence and DFM selection process.

The DFM Academy, which follows the launch of RSMR's DFM rating in 2016, is supported by Brewin Dolphin, Cazenove Capital, Quilter Cheviot, Rathbones, 7IM and Waverton.

It will include a DFM profile for all solutions, supplementing the existing DFM factsheet, in addition to topical news and ideas from the DFMs, as well as videos and events for advisers.

Joint managing director of RSMR Geoff Mills said the launch provides "decisive content to help advisers in their selection process".

He added: "We have been assessing DFM services for some time, and so have a robust methodology for use in this area.

"The nature of the DFM market means that a purely quantitative approach is not appropriate - indeed obtaining relevant performance and risk data is difficult due to the bespoke nature of the portfolios.

"This makes our qualitative based approach all the more suitable, as we look in detail at how the managers run the portfolios, and base our assessment far more on this aspect.

"Other new developments are in the pipeline and we are well placed to grow and be responsive in a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace."