IAM campaign launched across asset management industry in wake of George Floyd killing

Gavin Lewis, managing director at BlackRock and co-founder of The Diversity Project, has launched a new campaign alongside The Diversity Project and #TalkAboutBlack to raise awareness of the everyday fight black people must endure against racist stereotypes.

The #IAM campaign, which has been launched across Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, encourages black people and non-black allies to answer the question "who are you?" in a photo of themselves alongside the hashtag. Each participant should then tag five others, asking them the same question.

This comes less than a fortnight after the murder of US citizen George Floyd, who was killed in police custody by an officer after he used a fake $20 bill at a restaurant.

Lewis said: "The events of the last week have left me lost for words. The #IAM campaign aims to: highlight the structural obstacles black people have to contend with, ask people what three words best describe them and establish how we move forward."

In Lewis's photo, he describes himself as "a son, a father and a mentor". There have already been hundreds of participants so far including LGIM's head of retail multi-asset funds Justin Onuekwusi who described himself as "a father, a listener and determined to create change", and Investment Association CEO Chris Cummings who said he is "hurting, outraged and with you".

Bev Shah, founder of City Hive, has posted her answer to the question as "awake, with you and worried for our children".

The Diversity Project is a cross-country initiative championing a more inclusive asset management industry in terms of ethnicity, gender, neurodiversity and sexuality.

Lewis and Onuekwsui were among the co-creators of the #TalkAboutBlack campaign in 2018, which is dedicated to breaking the taboo subject of race in Britain.