Mark Whitehead to leave Martin Currie in December

Martin Currie's head of income Mark Whitehead will leave the Legg Mason affiliate in December, after five years with the firm.

Securities Trust of Scotland (STS), the investment trust Whitehead manages, responded to the news by announcing it would consider its management arrangements, putting Martin Currie on protective notice.

Whitehead also co-manages the Martin Currie Global Equity Income strategy, having joined the firm from Sarasin & Partners in November 2015.

Whitehead will continue in his role, and managing his funds, until 1 December.

The board of STS said it would serve protective notice on Martin Currie and will undertake a review of its management arrangements, stopping short of saying it would sack and replace the firm.