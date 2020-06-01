Tatton IM boosts sales team with four hires

Tatton Investment Management has expanded its sales efforts with the hire of four new members in its business development team.

Formerly of Santander Asset Management and Highland Capital Partners, John Ryan joins to cover London and the South East alongside Craig Coates, who joins from Morningstar.

Formerly of Royal London and P2P lender The House Crow respectively, Katherine Lategan and Damian Ainsley will join the firm's Wilmslow office.

Sales director Justine Randall said: "We have worked exceptionally hard during the pandemic to repay the trust advisers have placed in us and so the timing is perfect to add account management support from Wilmslow.

"We have continued to grow our distribution footprint and are working with many more firms who we are keen to wrap our arms around to help them.

"We believe there will be disruption to supplier relationships as the differences between DFMs approach to Covid-19 becomes clear going forward so increasing new business resource in London and the South East allows us to take advantage of this."