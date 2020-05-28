Close Brothers AM hires Michael Barr as investment director

Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Michael Barr as an investment director in Edinburgh as part of its Scottish business growth push.

Barr joins the business from Brooks Macdonald where he worked for seven years as an investment manager and director.

Prior to that, he worked at big four accountant Ernst & Young.

At Brooks Macdonald, he looked after both private client and charity funds. Barr was also responsible for specialist research in UK stocks and AIM BPR qualifying shares, as well as holding the position of deputy manager of its AIM Portfolio Service.

Barr's appointment follows a succession of senior hires since 2019, with four new managing directors joining the Edinburgh team. Close Brothers AM now employs 110 people in Scotland.

Chief executive Martin Andrew said: "In these extraordinary times, Michael is an excellent addition to our Edinburgh office.

"His considerable expertise in managing both charity funds and handling private clients' needs will be a fantastic asset as we continue to enhance our high net worth proposition in Scotland.

"This, in turn, will support our growth plans across the UK, all while maintaining our excellent service for clients."