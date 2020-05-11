Lombard Odier launches global fintech fund

The new fund will be co-managed by Jeroen van Oerle and Christian Vondenbusch

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has launched a global fintech equity fund as the latest addition to its $2bn suite of global thematic strategies.

The Global FinTech fund, which will be co-managed by Jeroen van Oerle and Christian Vondenbusch, will comprise a portfolio of 50 stocks that have been chosen on a bottom-up basis with a focus on firms with sustainable business models, strong financial track records and valuations.

Van Oerle, Vondenbusch and the investment team - which is headed up by Henk Grootveld - will invest across a range of fintech companies, including established multi-national companies, firms enabling financial and technological transformation in the sector, and lesser-known future disrupters.

Didier Rabattu, head of global equities at LOIM, said: "The rate of growth that fintech companies have experienced in recent years has been an area of great focus for investors.

"Their appetite to tap into the speed of fintech expansion, its rate of adoption by financial services firms globally and its impact on global markets has only increased with time, and as fintech strategies continue to filter into developing markets, the opportunities will be significant."

Henk Grootveld, portfolio manager, global trends at LOIM added: "In our view, Covid-19 has actually accelerated the digitalisation of financial services. The combination of an increased penetration of e-commerce, countries wanting to reduce the black economy and the hygiene factor are now driving us towards a cashless society even faster than before."