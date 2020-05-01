Pridham Report: Sustainable funds boost active sales as passives dominate

The investor migration to passive products has continued over the course of the first quarter of 2020, but strong sustainable funds have kept active managers in the top ten, according to the latest Pridham Report.

Strong net sales following a decisive General Election gave Q1 2020 a positive start, before coronavirus came to dominate every area of life and change the way people do everything, including invest.

However, two themes have continued to grow over the past three months and investors continue to shift to passive products, helping BlackRock top both the gross (£7.7bn) and net (£1.4bn) retail sales charts, while Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), Liontrust and Rathbones benefitted from increased sales in sustainable funds.

The passive push saw BlackRock, Legal & General Investment Management, Fidelity and HSBC Global Asset Management all rank in the top five for gross retail sales over Q1, although active manager RLAM took the fourth spot in both gross and net sales.

Flows into its bond funds helped RLAM break the top five, rising to a record level for gross flows, but its sustainable funds, particularly RLAM Sustainable Leaders, make the greatest contribution to its net business, which stood at £463m for the quarter.

Also benefitting from their sustainable range were Liontrust and Rathbones, whose respective Sustainable Future range and Ethical Bond fund saw them reach the top ten for net retail sales, bringing in £459m and £182m over the past three months respectively.

Allianz Global Investors were the "stand-out group" for bucking the trend, with quarterly records for both its gross and net retail fund sales as its Strategic Bond fund proved popular with investors seeking downside protection, due to its consistent performance, according to the report.

Feedback from managers indicated that the second quarter of 2020 has begun in a calmer fashion, with investors now seeing the current market conditions as buying opportunities.

Helen Pridham, editor of The Pridham Report, said: "Advisors know that most investors are in it for the long term and are therefore remaining invested. The ‘fear of missing out' on a market recovery is also helping to reduce redemptions.

"However, the industry may have to wait for some time before much new money starts flowing into funds again."

Top 10 managers by gross retail sales in Q1 2020 £m 1 BlackRock £7,696.40 2 Legal & General IM £3,814.40 3 Fidelity £3,697.90 4 Royal London Asset Mgmt £2,954.90 5 HSBC Global Asset Mgmt £2,477.20 6 JPMorgan £1,935.40 7 Baillie Gifford £1,827.50 8 Liontrust £1,772.00 9 Schroders £1,567.90 10 Fundsmith £1,514.40