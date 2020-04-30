Assessment of Value: Legal & General UK Alpha Trust performed "well below" target

Of Legal & General's 77 funds, 76 were found to deliver value, according to its Assessment of Value report

All but one of Legal & General’s 77 funds have been found to deliver value, according to the group’s Assessment of Value (AoV) report, which singled out Legal & General UK Alpha trust as the sole underperformer.

Managed by Rod Oscroft and Simon Reid, the fund will be subject to a "comprehensive review" in order to "identify an action plan to improve the fund's ability to deliver value", having delivered a performance "well below" its outperformance target over the assessment period.

An investor would have achieved better returns by investing in the LF Equity Income fund, formerly managed by Neil Woodford, from inception. Despite its high-profile suspension and winding up over the course of 2019, the fund would have delivered investors a loss of 27.1% since June 2014, a better return than the 33.17% loss suffered by investors who put their money into L&G UK Alpha Trust at the same point, according to data from FE fundinfo.

This underperformance has been attributed to the fund being invested in "very small UK companies that have significantly underperformed larger companies" and to improve future performance, the manager has "taken steps" to reduce exposure to these very small companies.

Of its active funds Legal & General's AoV said: "By design, active funds generally aim to outperform a given market benchmark over time, hence some periods of underperformance should be expected.

"Where funds performed below expectations, we asked the Fund Management Oversight Committee to conduct further performance analysis and interview the portfolio managers to determine the root cause of underperformance.

"We have concluded that for 15 out of 16 funds the actions taken to improve the performance are appropriate, and we are comfortable that the fund will continue to deliver value."

Legal & General Ethical Trust will also face adjustments as a result of the AoV, with its benchmark being changed to one which is more "closely aligned" with the fund.

The fund is designed to avoid investing in ‘unethical' companies but is currently benchmarked against the FTSE 350 index, which includes the companies excluded by the fund. Subject to investor approval, the fund will change its benchmark to an index which also holds the same ethical exclusions to ensure closer alignment.

Of the 76 funds which were deemed to deliver value by the AoV, some offered greater value than others and as such, 18 funds saw fee reductions on certain unit classes to "remedy this disparity", effective from 23 April 2020.

Legal & General's AoV said: "Our assessment showed that the large majority of our funds provide you with value for money in relation to the services we provide.

"It also highlighted a few instances where we could share further cost savings with you and therefore reduce the fees that you pay, where appropriate, to deliver greater value in the future.

"We will continue to search for cost efficiencies and monitor the fees we charge you across all existing and new funds to ensure benefits are appropriately shared with you."

