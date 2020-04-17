Ninety One's Mundy to take leave of absence

Alastair Mundy will take a leave of absence for health reasons, handing his funds over to Ninety One colleagues Alessandro Dicorrado and Steve Woolley.

Dicorrado and Woolley will take on portfolio management responsibilities for Mundy's Cautious Managed, UK Special Situations and UK Total Return, along with Temple Bar investment trust. The pair will run these portfolios in addition to their Global Special Situations fund.

Co-CIO Domenico Ferrini, meanwhile, will assume Mundy's role as head of Ninety One's value team.

Ninety One said Mundy's absence was for non-Covid-19 health reasons, with Ferrini insisting the firm's "primary concern is always to ensure continuity for our clients while safeguarding the welfare of our employees".

"We have robust succession plans in place to manage situations just like these and ensure each of our investment teams has the experience and depth required to provide continuity for our clients with the high standard of investment expertise and service they have come to expect from Ninety One. We wish Alastair well for his recovery and we look forward to his return," Ferrini said.

Ninety One said the appointment of Dicorrado and Woolley would "ensure consistency for clients", with the investment strategy and objectives of all funds remaining unchanged.

The pair, who joined in 2011 and 2008 respectively, have been part of the same value team as, and have worked closely with, Mundy "for many years implementing the Ninety One Value team's shared investment philosophy".

The board of Temple Bar said Mundy had "served the trust with distinction for many years", adding that it would "monitor these arrangements and communicate again with shareholders in due course".

'In good hands'

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said the funds had been "placed in good hands", with the Ninety One Global Special Situations fund already on the firm's Elite Radar.

He added that both Ninety One Cautious Managed and Ninety One UK Special Situations would also be added to its Radar, with the new pair already having run the global equity portion of the former and the latter having a number of stocks overlapping the Global Special Situations offering.

McDermott explained that while there is the potential for outflows due to the news, "any redemptions should be manageable".

He noted the value strategies were run using a team-based approach already, "so there will be consistency of management style for investors".

"The support of Ferrini, who led the multi-asset team for some time, will be a valuable resource for the Cautious Managed fund."

On Mundy, McDermott added: "I have known Alastair for some 20 years or so. He is a great guy and been a great investor - a true contrarian. It is concerning to hear that he has had to step down for health reasons and I wish him a speedy recovery."