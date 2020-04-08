Tatton IM hires chief investment strategist

Tatton Investment Management has appointed Astrid Schilo to the newly created role of chief investment strategist.

Schilo, who joins from Mediolanum Asset Management where she was senior macro strategist, will report to CEO Lothar Mentel, and work closely with chief economist Jim Kean and deputy head of investment James Saunders.

Prior to Mediolanum, Schilo has served as senior research principal at Accenture, chief European economist at Exane BNP Paribas and senior European economist at HSBC.

Mentel, who also serves as CIO, described the appointment as "very timely", adding that the firm has the "utmost commitment to getting the best possible investment management to our clients and partnering IFA firms".

Schilo added: "A great opportunity to join an established investment team and be given the chance to make a difference.

"Tatton has already created a market leading offering and I want to help develop it into something remarkable."