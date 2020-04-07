River & Mercantile reopens UK small cap fund

River and Mercantile Asset Management has reopened the ES R&M UK Smaller Companies fund to new investors, after it soft closed in 2015 following strong inflows.

In a letter to investors, Marcus Honig, head of intermediary sales at River & Mercantile Asset Management, explained that the decision was taken as it was "the right time in the cycle to lift the soft closure" and that it is also "in the best interest of existing investors".

The fund, which was at one time managed by Philip Rodrigs, is currently overseen by founding partner of the firm, Dan Hanbury, who also launched the fund in November 2006.