Invesco and Barnett relieved of Perpetual Income and Growth management duties

The board of the Perpetual Income and Growth trust has given Invesco Fund Managers a notice of termination, removing Mark Barnett from management duties after "an extended period of underperformance".

Barnett, who has managed the trust for more than 20 years, has previously been under pressure from the trust's board, which said the "the decision had not been taken lightly" and identified the manager's failure to benefit from an anticipated "Brexit bounce" had "proved to be short-lived".

It follows a similar decision taken by the board of the Edinburgh investment trust last year, which saw Barnett replaced with Majedie Asset Management CIO James de Uphaugh after period of underperformance.

the £400m Perpetual Income and Growth has seen a share price decline of 36.5%, 40.9%, and 40.9% over one, three and five years respectively, and currently has a discount to NAV of 17.1%

Its NAV total return, according to the AIC, is down 33.2%, 36.5% and 31.5% over one, three and five years respectively. Its peers in the UK Equity Income AIC sector have averaged losses of 25.1%, 20.2% and 9.2% over the same periods.

The board of the trust has now enlisted global consultancy firm Mercer and its broker Winterflood Securities to lead the search for a new manager.

Chairman of the trust Richard Laing said: "Serving Invesco with protective notice of termination following an extended period of underperformance of the company's benchmark was a considered decision by the Board following regular rigorous reviews and many challenging discussions with Mark Barnett and the broader Invesco team.

"The board had previously made it clear on several occasions that it was concerned with the Company's poor performance and further intensified scrutiny on the manager's investment approach.

"We gave Invesco time to build on the early ‘Brexit Bounce' that was anticipated, but this proved to be short-lived. At the half year, performance was below the benchmark and this has continued in the second half to 31 March.

"The Board is mindful of the market environment, but feel compelled to announce the decision today to replace the manager."

Fund selectors dismiss Barnett/Woodford comparisons

In a statement, Invesco said it was "disappointed" by the board's decision, pointing to "improved results in the latter part of 2019, consistent with the principle based approach we have always taken".

It added: "We are disappointed that we were unable to build on this, given the recent extreme volatility in financial markets.

"These are extraordinary times as we all aware, and in our opinion require the experience and expertise of portfolio managers who have weathered severe cyclical shocks."

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolio management at AJ Bell, said the news "does not come as too much of a surprise" given the trust's underperformance of its FSTE All-Share benchmark over recent years.

"It clearly was of little comfort to the board that other value-focused investment trusts have suffered even more in the recent sell off, while they also have clearly lost confidence in the manager's ability to capitalise on any post-coronavirus bounce-back which will hopefully come once we emerge from the other side of this current crisis," he said. The trust will now be a highly prized opportunity for a range of UK equity managers, particularly when the assets of so many will have been hit hard by recent market falls."