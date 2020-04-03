UBP launches frontier markets sovereign bond fund

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has expanded its sovereign emerging market fixed income offering with the launch of the UBAM – Emerging Markets Frontier Bond fund.

With portfolio management led by deputy head of emerging market fixed income Thomas Christiansen, the fund's investment philosophy rests on the basis that risk premiums are overestimating default probabilities and recovery values, as well as "the window of opportunity offered by the recent market sell-off", according to UBP.

The fund will target "low double-digit returns" via a bottom-up approach at country and security level, with a framework designed to address bonds at risk of distress and potential defaults.

Christiansen (pictured) said: "Frontier markets offer a compelling investment opportunity with returns outpacing those on sovereign bonds in broader emerging markets over the long run thanks to their attractive carry.

"We expect this long-term positive trend to continue despite the fact that, with the combined effect of a global economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus and heightened tensions in oil markets, emerging market frontier bonds have been and will likely remain particularly volatile for now.

"In addition, the recent sell-off provides investors with the opportunity to access these markets at yields that are much higher than they have been in recent years."

Co-CEO of asset management and head of institutional sales at UBP Nicolas Faller added: "Launching this new strategy enables us to expand our emerging market fixed income offering further and meet growing client demand for innovative solutions that help them both generate yield and diversify their portfolios.

"In fact, our analysis shows frontier debt to be an effective diversifier to global balanced portfolios."