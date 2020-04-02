Quilter Investors hires 7IM deputy CIO

Deputy CIO at Seven Investment Management Ian Jensen-Humphreys has joined Quilter Investors' 15-strong investment team as a portfolio manager.

Jensen-Humphreys, who was also co-manager of the 7IM Real Return fund, and a senior investment manager specialising in derivatives and alternative investments within multi-asset portfolios, brings more than 20 years' experience to the firm.

He began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on equity derivatives, in particular risk management and portfolio hedging strategies, and was also previously responsible for strategic UK pension fund solutions at Citigroup.

In his new role, Jensen-Humphreys will work closely with the current portfolio management team, as well as CEO and director of investments Paul Simpson, to help "further enhance the existing product range and investment processes", Quilter said.

Simpson said the firm has "invested considerable time and effort into building a robust and expert portfolio management team with a product range designed to help solve the needs of advisers and their clients", and Jensen-Humphreys' appointment will "help to emphasise the work we have achieved as a business".

Jensen-Humphreys added: "The business is rightly recognised for its expertise in multi-asset investment solutions and given recent market developments these products are likely to come to the fore thanks to their diversified nature.

"As such this is a great opportunity for me to collaborate and contribute to what is a highly ambitious company."