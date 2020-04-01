FCA compromise on 10% drop notifications contains 'unnecessary' catch

Advisers have welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) temporary softening of 10% drop notifications, but believe the requirement for notices each quarter was unnecessary.

Upon reading the FCA's latest Dear CEO letter, in which the regulator said it would temporarily soften its stance on 10% portfolio drop notifications, former FCA man turned consultant Rory Percival (pictured) said that, while he saw the relaxation as "sensible", the way it had been carried out was not.

In order to help firms during the current coronavirus crisis, the FCA said it had no intention of taking enforcement action between 1 April and 1 October where a firm did the following three things:

• Issues at least one notification to a retail clients within a current reporting period, indicating their portfolio has decreased in value by at least 10%; and

• Subsequently provides general updates through its website, other public channels (such as social media) and/or generic, non-personalised client communications. These communications should update clients on market conditions, explain how clients can check their portfolio value and invite clients to contact the firm if they wish; or

• Chooses to cease providing 10% depreciation reports for any professional clients

In response, Percival said: "There have been several 10% drops already so people are used to the idea of 10% drops now. It says if you have sent a 10% drop notice in the current reporting period you don't need to send one, but I understand the new reporting period starts today [1 April]."

"If a 10% drop happens today or tomorrow the relaxation doesn't apply, because that will be the first one in this reporting period. I think that's an unnecessary deferral of the relaxation, because everybody has already had the 10% drop notifications at least once already and they know we're in the same crisis."

In a response to clarification from Professional Adviser, the FCA said the default period is quarterly and so a new reporting period would begin today (1 April). However, it said timing reports are not fixed to specific dates and is left for each firm to determine themselves.

Percival added that the requirement to notify clients of 10% market drops should be abolished altogether, because it encouraged short-term thinking and could lead to investor panic.

"I think the rule is stupid in the first place. It potentially encourages the wrong mindset about investment - if they're long term investors being told about short-term falls, it could alarm clients unnecessarily and could potentially mean in a worst-case scenario that they panic and sell and crystallise the loss."

Wingate Financial Planning director and Chartered financial planner Alistair Cunningham agreed that the 10% rule was a "ridiculous piece of legislation" as it encouraged people to "sell out when they should be staying put". He welcomed the FCA's relaxation of the supervision of the "potentially destructive" rule.

Cambridge IFA Victor Sacks, meanwhile, said a relaxation of the rule was required given the unprecedented times, but thought the regulator could be doing more to ease the administrative burden for advisers.

"I think they should go one step further, I think let's ease the regulation a bit in terms of ongoing suitability reporting for 2020," he said.

"When we've got people worried for their lives and loved ones I think we need to think about what's important and urgent, which is staying safe and healthy, rather than keep reminding them about their portfolio."

He added that, given the FCA's softening on the 10% drop notification, he did not think it would be necessary to send further drop notification to his clients during Q2.