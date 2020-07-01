Schroders Personal Wealth appoints new CEO

Mark Duckworth is set to start his new role in September

Former Openwork boss Mark Duckworth has been appointed Schroders Personal Wealth's new CEO, replacing Peter Hetherington.

Duckworth has more than 30 years of experience in financial services including nine years at Openwork, where he led the company to independence from Zurich Insurance Group.

Peter Hetherington, chief executive officer at Schroders Personal Wealth, announced he would step down from his role after less than a year at the firm to "pursue other prospective opportunities" on 18 June.

Duckworth said of Schroders: "It has a fantastic brand, built on the heritage of its parent companies, significant capital behind it and, most importantly, the ambition to grow to become a market leading advice business in the UK."

Schroders Personal Wealth chairman Antonio Lorenzo added: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Duckworth as CEO. Mark has a huge amount of experience in financial services, in wealth management in particular and we're all very much looking forward to having him on board."

Subject to regulatory approvals, Duckworth is expected to start in September.