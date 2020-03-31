Janus Henderson's China manager Awdry to depart

Janus Henderson's Charlie Awdry is leaving the firm at the end of the summer to take a career break after 19 years in the financial industry, Investment Week can reveal.﻿

Awdry is a portfolio manager for the Chinese equities strategy at Janus Henderson Investors, having begun his investment career with Gartmore in 2001 and joined Henderson, as the firm was then called, as part of the firm's acquisition of Gartmore in 2011.

Awdry has been lead manager on the £8845m Janus Henderson China Opportunities fund and the $122m Janus Henderson Horizon China since 2006 and 2015 respectively.

His co-portfolio manager on both funds, May Ling Wee, will become lead manager on the mandates following Awdry's departure.

A spokesperson for Janus Henderson commented: "Janus Henderson Investors confirms that Charlie Awdry has decided to leave Janus Henderson to take a career break.

"We are grateful for Charlie's many contributions to the company's Asian equities business over his 19-year career at the firm; he was instrumental in helping build the Asian Equities desk and will remain with the company until 28 August 2020.

"Asian Equities remain a strategic priority for the firm as we see continuous client interest into our products and we will continue to invest in our team.

"Co-portfolio manager May Ling Wee will assume the role of lead fund manager on the China Opportunities fund and Horizon China fund which she has co-managed, alongside Charlie since 2017.

"Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan will provide strategic input into the funds under the leadership of Alex Crooke, co-head of equities".