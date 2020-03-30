Update: Bishop confirmed as permanent Heartwood IM CIO
Replaces Noland Carter
Graham Bishop has been confirmed as permanent CIO at Heartwood Investment Management, having taken on the role on a temporary basis following the departure of Noland Carter earlier this year.
Investment Week revealed in March that Carter had stepped down from the role after nearly 12 years at the firm. Carter, who was previously the CIO of Rothschild Wealth and Barclays Wealth, was responsible...
