AJ Bell replaces BNY Mellon Global Income fund in Income MPS and favourites list

AJ Bell has removed the BNY Mellon Global Income fund from its favourite funds list and from the Income Portfolio in its managed portfolio service (MPS) following the departure of the managers and some of the team, which it said “has left a very large hole”.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, confirmed it had also dropped the fund's 'buy' rating.

He said: "The departure of Nick Clay from BNY along with his co-manager Andrew MacKirdy and two analysts for RWC left a very large hole in the team at BNY.

"Clay had been associated with the fund for many years, firstly as a deputy manager and then as the lead for the past five years and therefore his departure sees a huge amount of experience walk out of the door.

"This is a fund we know very well and it is used in our Income portfolio and sits on our Favourite fund list."

Last week, it was confirmed that Ilga Haubelt had been appointed to take over as lead manager of the Global Income strategy.

The Evenlode Global Income fund has replaced BNY Mellon Global Income in the AJ Bell Income MPS, while Troy Global Income, managed by James Harries, has been added to its favourite fund list.

It will sit alongside Evenlode Global Income on AJ Bell's favourites list, which it recently added in place of Saracen Global Growth and Income.

Hughes added that Evenlode and Troy are both managers that AJ Bell knows "very well" as it uses the UK versions of those global funds.

"Both managers have a focus on high quality companies that generate sustainable cashflow, something that could prove to be very important in these challenging times," he said.

"The team at Evenlode have built a very strong business that is gaining wider recognition for global investing while at Troy, their focus on long-term investing and avoiding permanent loss of capital should be an attractive feature for long-term investors."