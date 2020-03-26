Keith Skeoch: There is a huge opportunity opening up for active investors

Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, has said the volatility in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic is creating a "huge opportunity" for active investors.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, the chief executive pointed to the "rollercoaster" we had seen in markets over the previous few years, saying that riding this volatility out by being invested in beta "has not been the place to be".

"One of the things that is opening up [now] is a huge opportunity for active investors," he said.

"Active is not just about outperforming the benchmark, it's about delivering outcome-oriented solutions and looking to dampen the volatility that is clearly with us, and thinking about the impact of that volatility on income.

"I do think that active will have its day and show that it can deliver good returns in the medium term."

Keith Skeoch to succeed Peter Harrison as chair of IA board

Meanwhile, talking about the impact of the pandemic on his own business, Skeoch said that at a company level, Standard Life Aberdeen is in a good position, with a "very strong balance sheet" and a "high level of financial resilience".

"As a really long-term investor, the deeper the crisis the calmer we try to be," he said.

"We are spending an awful lot of time looking around for quality stocks, opportunities that are emerging where clearly the prospect of return is at an extreme."

He added: "The other thing we're looking to work out, is by talking to our clients make sure we can satisfy their needs.

"Client demand is going to be changing quite dramatically relative to what they wanted in the past five years."