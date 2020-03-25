HSBC GAM UK CIO Glaze departs amid investment team restructure

The changes follow the appointment of global CIO Joanna Munro last year

UK CIO and global multimanager CIO at HSBC Global Asset Management Philip Glaze has left the firm after 12 years, amid a raft of changes across the firm’s investment team structure.

Vis Naya, who previously served as deputy equity CIO and head of systematic equities, has been promoted to the newly created role of Europe and UK CIO, with responsibility for the UK and with oversight of European investment teams, with local country CIOs in the region reporting into him.

He will report to Stuart White, global head of strategy and CEO for UK and international.

Naya's previous responsibilities for systematic equities will be taken on by CIO for France Guillaume Rabault, who has been appointed quant equity CIO.

The changes, which follow the September appointment of global CIO Joanna Munro, include the appointment of Ian Barnett as head of CIO office. The newly created role will see Barnett, who was previously head of global portfolio analytics and design, oversee the investment process across the world.

Elsewhere, multi-asset co-CIOs Joseph Little and Jean-Charles Bertrand will divide their responsibilities, with the former being named global chief strategist and the latter appointed sole multi-asset CIO.

Finally, global head of product equities and responsible investment Melissa McDonald is taking on the new role of head of responsible investment and will now sit within the global investments team, leading the responsible investments strategy with a focus on policy, partnerships and product innovation.

Munro (pictured) said: "As we look to grow, this evolution in our global investments team's structure is critical for us to continue supporting our global client base and deliver on our investment objectives.

"Responsible investment underpins all of our investment decisions and is a part of our investment process. Melissa's role will ensure we continue to support our clients in this important area."