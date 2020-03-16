The negative mental health impact of Covid-19

A report in The Lancet recently looked at how self-isolation impacts a person's mental health

Psychotherapists and charities such as Mind have said the coronavirus outbreak is having a negative impact on our mental health and wellbeing, especially for those who have existing mental health conditions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledged that the pandemic is causing stress, advising people to avoid news that causes feelings of stress and anxiety.

In February, The Lancet published a review of the psychological effects of self-isolation, asserting that the potential benefits of mandatory mass quarantine need to be weighed carefully against the potential mental side effects of separation from loved ones, loss of freedom, uncertainty and boredom.

According to the report, suicide has been reported.

Coronavirus contagion concerns: Unknown territory

"I think a big problem at the moment is that we are all in limbo," said Kathryn Knowles, managing director of insurance broker Cura Financial Services.

"Medical professionals seem to be either really concerned or quite relaxed about it all, our government isn't responding quickly and other countries are in complete lockdown."

Inflammation

Stress is not only bad for our mental health. It affects people physically too.

Mental health practitioner and neuroscience/nutrition expert Matt Janes told Investment Week's sister title COVER: "It is understandable that coronavirus is going to cause significant worry for people.

"The body has evolved to adapt to stressors like this, but in this instance, people's stress system is likely to be engaged for longer periods than usual.

"This means that more of their stress hormones will be circulating, which can lead to increased cellular inflammation and, unfortunately, a range of health problems including diabetes and heart disease."

Excessive worrying

Panic attacks can be another side effect of coronavirus, as people, bombarded by emergency news broadcasts, are triggered into excessive worrying.

A freelance writer working from home told the Eastbourne Herald: "It just feels incredibly distressing. Anybody who has ever been anxious - like if you have been to the dentist - that's how I feel all the time. It's exhausting.

"At the moment, because it is not going away, it is not going down to its normal level. I am at a heightened level all the time."

The fear of travelling on public transport and exposure to human contact is also taking its toll on some.

OCD UK, a charity dedicated to obsessive-compulsive disorder, said it has experienced increased calls and emails due to coronavirus.

Useful advice

Meanwhile, Mind offered some guidance to those with mental health conditions, such as behavioural disorders, who may be struggling with self-isolation.

The charity has deterred affected people from against re-reading the same advice if it is not helpful, as well as to limiting hand-washing to the recommended 20 seconds and to plan something to do after hand washing to provide a distraction.

Some patients reliant on therapy sessions might also be held back by travel restrictions. However, Mind said it is making plans to offer continued treatment where possible.

"A lot of people are reliant on interaction with therapists, but some of this can be done by phone or online," Mind's information content manager Rosie Weatherley told The Guardian.

"People with mental health issues need to ensure their medication supplies are sufficient for any periods of self-isolation."

Many individual policies also offer mental health helplines and provide health information services as part of the premium, while group risk products, available through employers, also provide access employee assistance programmes, which can also be used by concerned employees at an uncertain time.

