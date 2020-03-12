SocGen's Edwards: These are dangerous times for US equities

Société Générale's bearish strategist Albert Edwards has warned investors not to get tempted by "cheap" US equities, as the coronavirus plunges US indices into bear territory and President Donald Trump closes the country's borders.

Commenting on the bullish view that the US equity market is "cheap on an equity risk premium basis and has already discounted recession", the permabear analyst said: "What utter poppycock."

In Edwards' opinion, equity markets are in a vulnerable position, as the "toxic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic" collides with "the grotesquely over-leveraged and vulnerable US corporate sector".

"I've read enough about the coronavirus to have been persuaded that there are a variety of compelling and obvious reasons to suppose the US will suffer much worse from the virus than other Western industrial countries," he said.

According to Edwards, one of these reasons is the "anomalously low testing rate" in the US, meaning that the headline death rate will be high, even if the actual death rate is the same as in other countries across the world, leading to further consumer panic.

He said: "The big death rate headlines will likely hit consumer confidence very hard indeed and deepen an already likely deep recession and equity market collapse, potentially causing a significant backlash against the current US Administration. These are dangerous times indeed."

Edwards added that the optimism and technical positioning in equity markets was "so extreme" in the run-up to the pandemic, that "even equity bulls were seeing the likelihood of a steep 10%-20% pullback" before the coronavirus news hit the headlines.

"Let me make one thing clear: I do not believe government bonds are expensive or that equities are cheap. And if one more person tells me the equity risk premium is very high and equities are priced for recession, I will scream," Edwards said.

"This is a variant of the failed Fed Model that strategists should have given up long ago. In the Ice Age, with the threat of outright deflation, both bond yields and P/Es will be rock-bottom low."

The analyst's forecast is that US bond yields with converge with Japan, with 10-year treasury yields at -1%, while he expects the P/E ratios for US equities to drop to around 8x earnings.

"Put that into your equity risk premia models and smoke it!" he concluded.