Budget 2020: Entrepreneurs' Relief lifetime limit cut to £1m

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to reduce the Entrepreneurs' Relief lifetime limit from £10m to £1m.

In his inaugural Budget speech this afternoon (11 March), new Chancellor described Entrepreneurs' Relief in its current form as "expensive", "ineffective" and "unfair".

Despite calls to scrap the relief entirely, Sunak said he would instead cut the lifetime limit by £9m, from £10m to £1m.

Entrepreneurs' Relief is applied when a business owner decides to sell or liquidate their business. It enables company founders selling their businesses to pay capital gains tax at a rate of 10% as opposed to the typical 20% that usually applies to gains of up to £10m.

Prudential pensions and tax expert Les Cameron said: "The changes to Entrepreneurs' Relief will increase the amount of tax paid by businesses sold at a profit of over £1m.

"We should see advisers and accountants working together to extract value from these businesses prior to sale, for example through increased employer pension provision."

Speculation before the Budget suggested the Chancellor was planning to scrap the tax relief, worth £2.7bn. The cost of the relief has risen from £427m when it was first launched in 2008 to £2.7bn last year.

According to the Financial Times, in the weeks before the Budget, messages of concern about the move were exchanged on a Tory Whatsapp group, with one colleague saying: "If we aren't backing entrepreneurs, then who are we for?"

This story first appeared in our sister title Professional Adviser