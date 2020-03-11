Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

The Bank of England (BoE) has implemented an emergency cut in interest rates by 50 basis points in an attempt to stave off the “economic shock” of the coronavirus.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) followed in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve, among others, voting unanimously at a special meeting to slash the Bank Rate to 0.25%.

The BoE said the cut would "help to support business and consumer confidence at a difficult time, to bolster the cash flows of businesses and households, and to reduce the cost, and to improve the availability, of finance".

Bond investors call for green gilts in Budget

It added that while the "magnitude of the economic shock" is still highly uncertain, "activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months".

Alongside the cut, the BoE announced a new funding scheme aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exposed to the coronavirus shock.

Elsewhere, a number of major high-street banks are set to implement support measures for customers affected by Covid-19, including mortgage payment holidays. Banks including Natwest and RBS will offer temporary credit limit increases, payment holidays on credit cards, loans and mortgages and fees waived on missed payments.

The move means all eyes will now be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak "to see if he announces a big increase in spending in his Budget", according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's chief market strategist for EMEA Karen Ward.

Ward said that while monetary policy action may reduce the economic impact of Covid-19, "targeted fiscal measures would prove more effective".

If Sunak does open the taps, as expected, "be the first instance of a truly coordinated monetary and fiscal push", Ward added. "Investors may be comforted by the fact that policy makers are willing to deploy their full ammunition - moving a step closer to helicopter money."