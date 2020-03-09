AJ Bell drops Merian UK Smaller Companies fund from favourites list

AJ Bell has removed the £386.8m Merian UK Smaller Companies fund from its favourite funds list, citing the ‘corporate uncertainty’ around Jupiter Asset Management's acquisition of Merian Global Investors.

Following a review, the Merian fund has been replaced on the list by the Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund run by Paul Marriage.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, said: "We have taken the decision to remove the Merian UK Smaller Companies fund from our favourite funds list due to the corporate uncertainty that has arisen over the takeover of Merian by Jupiter.

"While lead manager Dan Nickols has committed to staying following the takeover, there is no clarity regarding the structure of the team."

Jupiter shares boosted on £390m Merian GI acquisition deal

Jupiter confirmed a £390m acquisition deal with Merian Global Investors on 17 February, subject to regulatory approval.

Hughes said that with the uncertainty "likely to persist for some time", it was "prudent to act now, not least because we have a very strong replacement in the Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund, managed by Paul Marriage".

"During his time at Cazenove and Schroders, Marriage built a superb track record and having set up Tellworth in late 2018, we have the opportunity to add this high quality and experienced manager with a much smaller fund to our favourite funds list," Hughes added.

Elsewhere, the £595m Evenlode Global Income fund has joined the Evenlode Income fund on AJ Bell's favourite funds list.

Merian North American Equity placed under review by interactive investor

Hughes said the fund had been added as AJ Bell seeks to "broaden the choice" of global equity funds for its customers.

Hughes said: "The Evenlode team has proven itself to be highly skilled with its UK focused Income fund over many years, which already sits on the Favourite fund list, and we are pleased to add the global fund managed by Ben Peters to complement the existing global funds on the list."

AJ Bell describes the favourite fund list as a pick of the funds it thinks "are most likely to provide your portfolio with an income, or with medium- to long-term growth".