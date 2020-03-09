FCA proposes changes to OEIC listing requirements

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will look to make the listing requirements for open-ended investment companies (OEICs) and exchange traded funds (ETFs) "less complex".

The City regulator said its proposals would no longer require OEICs, which are the legal form that ETFs usually take, to apply for a premium listing, instead allowing them to apply only for a standard listing.

Under the FCA's proposals, all OEICs, of which there are 11, that currently have a premium listing will automatically become standard listed when final rules come into force. This will also apply to ETFs. Future OEICs and ETFs applications, meanwhile, will not have to seek a premium listing.

Current OEIC listing requirements, the FCA noted, are "disproportionate because they prescribe transparency and safeguards, including rights to shareholders, that are already present in underlying funds regimes under which the OEIC is already authorised or recognised".

Many requirements are also "not relevant or are inoperable for OEICs because they don't take account of the specific features of OEICs' business models or structures".

As a result, the FCA said, these rules "do not offer any appreciable value to investors but they impose additional costs on issuers", so it would look to "dis-apply" them.

Therefore, in its CP20/5 consultation paper released on Monday (9 March), the FCA proposed changes to the listing regime for OEICs, "to ensure that our requirements are more proportionate and better tailored to them".

"This should reduce unnecessary regulation, make the UK listing requirements less complex for OEICs to meet and for their investors to understand, and make these markets work better," the regulator said.

The FCA also said it would make "consequential changes" to align its "listing requirements for OEICs more closely with standard listing for shares in LR14 Standard listing".

The regulator is asking for comments on its CP20/5 consultation paper by 9 June 2020.