Aviva Investors sees £2.3bn net inflows as AUM rises

Aviva Investors saw a swing to net inflows of £2.3bn as assets under management (AUM) rose by £4.7% to £346.1bn, the group said in its full-year results to 31 December 2019.

The inflows and rise in AUM come "on the back of strong investment performance", with 84% of its funds beating their benchmarks over the 12-month period. This compares to £100m worth of outflows in the year to 31 December 2018.

The 2019 inflows added to £21.4bn of favourable market and foreign exchange movements and £1.3bn of net flows into liquidity and cash to push AUM higher.

Outflows on its Aviva client business of £6.4bn, as well as £3.2bn of assets transferred to an external manager, which were previously managed by Aviva Investors under a legacy distribution agreement, partly offset that, but failed to stop AUM rising by £15.4bn and assets under management and administration by £22.6bn, to £382.4bn.

Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch noted 2019 had been "a challenging year for profitability" for Aviva Investors, "with a lower opening asset position and reduced asset origination weighing on results". The division's operating profit fell by £51m during the 12 months.

However, he countered, "the significant improvement in investment performance and flows are a step in the right direction".

"However, having invested in our investment capability and distribution in 2018, we have started to see the benefits of this investment in 2019, with net positive external client flows in the year and a significant improvement in investment performance demonstrating the incremental value that we have achieved for our investors," Tulloch said.