Top tips for overcoming imposter syndrome

It is "good to own" imposter syndrome, Tamara Gillan, founder of The WealthiHer Network, told delegates at the Women in Investment Festival on 3 March in London.

Speaking at the inaugural festival in a session titled Lifting the lid on imposter syndrome, Gillan said imposter syndrome was the "fear of believing that we're frauds".

"It's good to own it. It's good to talk about. But I also think it's good to have… humility," she added.

During her talk, Gillan referred to a study by Kantar which found that 70% of women lack confidence and that confidence levels fall among younger women.

Feel like an imposter? You are not alone

She added that women's confidence drops by 30% in the first three years of working in an organisation, adding that the "traits that were rewarded in academia" while at university, are not recognised so much by companies when women join employment.

Gillan revealed her tips for overcoming imposter syndrome, including:

• Know and believe your value

• Do what you need to rise above it

• Prepare

• Know that everyone suffers from it at some point

• Realise it can be a gift

She said that when acknowledging imposter syndrome, women should ask themselves, "when do I feel that and why do I feel that?".

Gillan added: "Prepare for an interview or asking for a pay rise. You are there to hold your value and own your confidence. You're better than you think you are.

"Women don't always hold their own value when they go for investment [in their business]."

Talking about how women could turn the feeling of being imposter into a "gift", she said it is about being truthful and that "people want to hear the real story from you".

"I always share when I'm feeling scared or nervous. It's a characteristic where people get to know you a bit quicker. It isn't about the veneer," Gillan explained.

She also urged women to "recognise" the same syndrome and worries in their colleagues.

"Find your version of it, but also enable other people and talk about it."

In the opening keynote at the Women in Investment Festival, comedian, broadcaster and political commentator Ayesha Hazarika also told delegates that women might want to prepare for asking for a pay rise.

She suggested that women have "a team of advisers" which could be a "network of people around you" and test out some role play on them.

Hazarika added: "Men are brilliant at using their networks."

Talking about the wider investment industry, Gillan said that women believe the world of investing is made for men by men, according to the Kantar UK survey 2018.

"As an industry, the world of investing and finance can be terrifying. The industry has barriers that make people feel like an imposter," she added.

While women "do want a more meaningful relationship with money", Gillan asked, "how many of you have ever talked to another woman about money?".