$7bn Nelson Peltz-backed Janus Henderson could be a sign of things to come

Looking at advantages of private

clock • 4 min read

The deal that has been tabled by Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst Group to take Janus Henderson private is likely to be followed by more buyouts in the sector over the coming year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Private market allocations forecast to stagnate due to high fees

HL's Derren Nathan: Oil and gold prices have spiked as Middle East tensions reach boiling point

Trustpilot