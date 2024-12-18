Rise in UK inflation 'unwelcome' ahead of BoE interest rate meeting

BoE MPC meeting on Thursday

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Sterling has dipped in response to the UK inflation rate coming in at an eight month high, putting pressure on the Bank of England as it prepares to make its final rate call of the year tomorrow (19 December).

According to data published by Office for National Statistics today (18 December), the annual rate of the UK Consumer Prices index – which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – hit 2.6% in November, up from 2.3% a month before. The data was slightly below FactSet's consensus, which expected that figure to stand at 2.7% last month. UK economy unexpectedly shrinks by 0.1% in October sparking 'cause for concern' On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.1% in November, compared to a 0.2% fall recorded the same month last year. The latest inflation stats weakened the pound as markets...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Two thirds of young investors spend less than a day contemplating investment decisions

Ukraine war has made City spending on defence 'essential' as opposed to 'contentious'

More on UK

Rachel Reeves sets date for 'Spring Forecast' next year
UK

Rachel Reeves sets date for 'Spring Forecast' next year

26 March 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 December 2024 • 1 min read
UK consumer confidence edges up in December but remains 'far from strong'
UK

UK consumer confidence edges up in December but remains 'far from strong'

Two measures up

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 December 2024 • 2 min read
BoE survey reveals growing concern over UK inflationary outlook
UK

BoE survey reveals growing concern over UK inflationary outlook

Before BoE interest rate decision next week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot