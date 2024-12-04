French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government

Market volatility has taken hold in France as investors wait to see if a no confidence vote will be cast against French prime minister Michel Barnier today (4 December).
The vote comes after Barnier attempted to pass Budget measures without parliamentary approval in a bid to rein in France's expansive deficit. Barnier attempted to bypass the usual parliamentary process as his Republican party faced opposition from the left and far-right, leaving him without majority support in the Assemblée Nationale as he prepared to put his Budget proposals forward. Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks The government is due to present its Budget by 20 December and the prime minister tried to use a provision article 49.3 of the F...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes