French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government

The vote comes after Barnier attempted to pass Budget measures without parliamentary approval in a bid to rein in France's expansive deficit. Barnier attempted to bypass the usual parliamentary process as his Republican party faced opposition from the left and far-right, leaving him without majority support in the Assemblée Nationale as he prepared to put his Budget proposals forward. Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks The government is due to present its Budget by 20 December and the prime minister tried to use a provision article 49.3 of the F...