French bonds in disarray ahead of potential no confidence vote against government

Political crisis deepens

Sorin Dojan
clock • 4 min read

Market volatility has taken hold in France as investors wait to see if a no confidence vote will be cast against French prime minister Michel Barnier today (4 December).

The vote comes after Barnier attempted to pass Budget measures without parliamentary approval in a bid to rein in France's expansive deficit. Barnier attempted to bypass the usual parliamentary process as his Republican party faced opposition from the left and far-right, leaving him without majority support in the Assemblée Nationale as he prepared to put his Budget proposals forward. Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks The government is due to present its Budget by 20 December and the prime minister tried to use a provision article 49.3 of the F...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income introduces continuation vote as annual discount doubles

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion

More on Europe

ESMA recommends EU to move to T+1 settlement cycle by October 2027
Europe

ESMA recommends EU to move to T+1 settlement cycle by October 2027

Aligning with UK timeline

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for the first time in over three years
Europe

Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for the first time in over three years

Down to 1.8% in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 October 2024 • 1 min read
Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks
Europe

Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks

Political gridlock expected

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot