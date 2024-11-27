Investors divided over impact of Trump's tariffs

On Monday (26 November), Trump threatened in two posts via his social media platform Truth Social to impose a 25% tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada into the US, and an additional 10% tariff above any current tariffs on Chinese products entering the US. US election triggers $49bn in equity inflows while UK Budget barely moves retail market Tariffs were a major theme of Trump's presidential campaign and his restrictions on Chinese goods were a defining characteristic of his first term in office. Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, said Tru...