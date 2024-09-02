Investors show lukewarm confidence in Chancellor Reeves as fiscal challenges mount

Almost two months into her tenure, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing growing challenges to fix the UK’s fiscal problems, with investors arguing the tasks ahead appear “daunting”.
Since taking charge of the country's finances, Reeves has promised to "fix the foundations of Britain's economy" and told investors abroad that the country is "open for business". The move aims to bolster trust in the markets and economy, which have been damaged by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. However, Labour officials have said a £22bn fiscal hole is also pushing the government to consider raising taxes and cutting public spending to stabilise the economic deficit. In the run up to the new government's budget on 30 October, Prime Minister Keir Starm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes